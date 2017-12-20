Barry Brown Jr. scored 23 points as Kansas State beat Washington State 68-65 on Wednesday night in the Spokane Arena.

SPOKANE — Barry Brown Jr. scored 23 points as Kansas State beat Washington State 68-65 on Wednesday night in the Spokane Arena.

Makol Mawien added 15 points for Kansas State (10-2), which has won six of its past seven games.

Carter Skaggs had 24 points and Malachi Flynn 23 for Washington State (7-4), which overcame a dreadful first half to take the lead in the second half.

“This team has come a long way after getting picked last in the conference,” Washington State coach Ernie Kent said. “As much as we took control, that veteran team grinded out the game.”

Skaggs hit a pair of three-pointers as Washington State opened the second half with an 11-4 run to cut its deficit to 39-36.

Flynn’s layup and free throw gave Washington State its first lead at 49-47 with 10 minutes left. Flynn sank a pair of three-pointers to give the Cougars a 57-49 lead.

Brown’s dunk put the Wildcats ahead 64-63 with 51 seconds left.

Wofford stuns North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Fletcher Magee scored 27 points to help Wofford stun No. 5 North Carolina 79-75, snapping the reigning national champion’s 23-game home winning streak.

The Terriers (8-4) led the entire second half and by as many as 14 points before holding off UNC’s late-game run for a huge road win and their first win over a ranked team in 23 games.

The Tar Heels (10-2) got within a point twice and missed four three-pointers for the tie in the final six minutes. But they never could overtake the Terriers, who played confidently and kept counterpunching every time UNC made a run.

The Terriers closed it out with four straight free throws in the final 15.2 seconds. UNC suffered its first loss to an unranked team while ranked in the top five since falling to Boston College in January 2009.

Eastern men triumph

CHENEY — Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Eastern Washington beat the University of Providence (Montana) of the NAIA 94-66.

Bliznyuk was 9 of 14 from the field for the Eagles (5-8), who have won the past two after losing five straight. Jesse Hunt added a career-best 16 points with 11 rebounds and Ty Gibson chipped in 12 points.

Pac-12 men

At Utah 84, Northwestern St. 62

Tyler Rawson scored a career-high 25 points as Utah rolled over Northwestern State in the nonconference season finale.

Utah (8-3) jumped out to a 23-5 lead and cruised the rest of the way. The Utes were on fire during that early stretch, knocking down 7 of 10 three-pointers as Rawson set the tone. He knocked down his first four shots from behind the arc while scoring 12 points during a 14-1 start.

At Oregon 96, Central Arkansas 82

Payton Pritchard scored 24 points and MiKyle McIntosh had 17 to lift Oregon.

Pritchard had 12 points in the first seven minutes for the Ducks (10-3), who won their fifth consecutive game. Troy Brown added 14 points and M.J. Cage had 11.

Pac-12 women

No. 11 UCLA 67, at Fordham 30

Jordin Canada scored 16 points and UCLA used a huge second quarter to rout Fordham (7-4).

The Bruins (9-2) outscored the Rams 22-4 in the second quarter, including the first 10 points of the period. Canada had five points during the spurt.

At No. 17 Ore. St. 61, UC Davis 47

Marie Gulich had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Oregon State used an 11-2 run in the third quarter to defeat UC Davis (9-2), the Beavers’ sixth straight win.

Mikayla Pivec led the Beavers (9-2) with 14 points and nine rebounds.