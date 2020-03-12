LAS VEGAS — The lead already seemed good enough when Jeff Pollard caught the ball down low and slipped an inside bounce pass to Tony Miller, who drove to the basket, cocked his right arm back and punched the ball through the net, putting all 6-foot-8, 262 pounds of Evan Battey on a Washington State poster.

The Cougars played, and finished, like a team determined to shake off 10 years of misery at the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament. So the 10-point lead they held at halftime wasn’t going to suffice, nor was the 20-point lead they established when Miller catapulted over Battey and dunked himself into the conversation for SportsCenter Top 10 honors, giving WSU its largest advantage at 22 points.

Not weighed down by their 10-year drought at the Pac-12 tournament, the Cougars trailed for just 87 seconds against Colorado on Wednesday night before driving the Buffaloes into the ground, 82-68, in front of 7,452 at T-Mobile Arena.

For the first time since 2009, the final year of the Tony Bennett era at WSU, the Cougars won their tournament opener. Before Wednesday, WSU (16-16) had also never won a conference tournament game when seeded lower than ninth.

“Getting the first win in the tournament since 2009 is a big deal,” said Pollard, the team’s lone fourth-year senior. “Obviously first time since I’ve been here that we’ve gotten past the first round. It’s a big moment for all of us.”

CJ Elleby, named to the All-Pac-12 first team two days earlier, found his shooting touch on the floor in Vegas and finished four points off his career high, scoring 30 after making 6 of 10 shots from beyond the arc. Elleby made his first three triples and didn’t miss until the 7:16 mark in the first half.

“You know, maybe,” Elleby said, asked if he could tell he’d be capable of a big night after watching his first few shots fall. “But what’s more important is just I feel like it got my team going, it opened up things, you know. And once I saw those go in, it was going to be a good night, for sure.”

Isaac Bonton, who’s scored double figures against every Pac-12 opponent in his debut season with the Cougars, finished in double digits for the 18th consecutive game, totaling 15 points to go with six assists.