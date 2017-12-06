Robert Franks scored 16 points and had six rebounds and was the only Cougar in double figures.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Brayon Blake scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Victor Sanders added 19 points and Idaho blew out Washington State 91-64 on Wednesday night.

Blake scored nine straight points, starting a 16-2 run for the Vandals (6-2) that gave them a 22-6 lead five minutes into the game. They hit 4 of 5 three-pointers to that point. They ended the first half with a 13-0 run that included three treys, two by Blake, for a 49-20 lead.

Blake scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting, including all four of his three-pointers. The Vandals made 9 of 13 three-pointers and shot 51 percent (20 of 39) while the Cougs were at 39 percent (12 of 31), going 4 of 16 from distance.

The Cougars (6-2) used a three-pointer from Carter Skaggs and a three-point play by Robert Franks to cut the deficit to 14 on two occasions in the first three minutes of the second half. But Sanders had five points in a 7-0 run to push the lead to 21 with 15 minutes left and Washington State never challenged.

Franks led the Cougars with 16 points and six rebounds.

Washington State will play at UTEP on Saturday.