PULLMAN — Zykera Rice scored 19 points and Jill Barta had 15 as the Gonzaga women defeated Washington State 64-56 on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (5-3) broke away from a tie game by outscoring the Cougars 21-13 in the fourth quarter. The game was tied 30-30 at halftime and 43-43 after three quarters.

Chandler Smith contributed eight points and 11 rebounds for the Zags.

Borislava Hristova was the only Cougar (5-5) to score in double figures with 13 points and eight rebounds. Washington State dominated the offensive glass with 28 rebounds but was able to turn them into only 11 second-chance points.

The loss for the Cougars was just their ninth against Gonzaga, which has won two straight over WSU. The Cougars are 20-9 all-time against the Zags.

Colorado holds on

BOULDER, Colo. — Dominique Collier scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Colorado broke open a close game with a late run to beat New Mexico 75-57.

McKinley Wright had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado (7-1), which rebounded from a 72-63 setback at Colorado State last Saturday, its first loss of the season. George King added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Anthony Mathis had 15 points for New Mexico (3-6), the lone Lobos player to score in double figures.

UCLA game canceled

LOS ANGELES — UCLA canceled its men’s basketball game against Montana, scheduled for Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion, because of concerns related to the nearby wildfires.

All team workouts and practices scheduled for Wednesday were also canceled. UCLA (7-1) is scheduled to next play Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Other men’s games

Central Arkansas 96, at California 69

Jordan Howard scored 26 points, including five three-pointers, and had six assists, and Central Arkansas (5-5) bounced back from two close losses to beat California.

Don Coleman scored 20 points for California (3-6). Marcus Lee added 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

Loyola-Chicago 65, at No. 5 Florida 59

Aundre Jackson scored 23 points, Cameron Krutwig added 14 and Loyola-Chicago handed Florida its third consecutive loss.

The Gators (5-3) shot 36.9 percent from the field, missed 17 of 19 three-point attempts and finished with seven assists.

The Ramblers (9-1) were much more efficient, shooting 52 percent from the field and making half their 12 shots from behind the arc. No Florida player reached double digits in scoring, and the Gators led for just 93 seconds.

Other women’s game

At No. 3 Notre Dame 90, Michigan State 59

Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and Notre Dame beat Michigan State in its first home game in 25 days.

Junior transfer Jessica Shepard had 19 points, Jackie Young added 13 points and graduate transfer Lili Thompson had 12 for Notre Dame (8-1). The Irish went 6-1 on the road, the loss coming Sunday at No. 1 Connecticut.

Jenna Allen led Michigan State (5-3) with 28 points.