Daron Henson is leaving Washington State to play at his fourth school, but the sharpshooting forward isn’t going far.

Approximately one month after dropping his name in the NCAA transfer portal, Henson has signed to play in the Western Athletic Conference at Seattle U as a graduate transfer, the Redhawks announced Tuesday.

“Daron is a great addition to our program,” Seattle U coach Jim Hayford, the formerly of Eastern Washington, said in a school press release. “He is an exceptional shooter and will fit very well into our offensive scheme. His addition to our campus is something we as a staff are very excited about and I look forward to him having a strong senior season.”

It’s the fouth school and third Division I school for Henson, who began his career at Utah State before transferring to Salt Lake Community College and then signing with WSU under former coach Ernie Kent. Henson was the only Kent signee from that class to stick with the Cougars when the coach was fired, but never found a consistent role playing for defensive-minded Kyle Smith.

Henson’s 3-point shooting, however, was a useful asset for the Cougars at times and could help him get onto the court for the Redhawks, who lost top scorer Terrell Brown (20.7 ppg) to transfer and graduated second-leading scorer Morgan Means (12.6 ppg).

A native of Pasadena, California, Henson played in 10 games for the Cougars last season and made 10 of 25 from the three-point line, leading the team with a field goal percentage of 40 percent. Henson made 4 of 6 3’s in his Pac-12 debut against Stanford, scoring 12 points, and scored a season-high 13 points against Colorado after going 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Although the Cougars haven’t released their 2020-21 schedule, there’s a chance they could run into Henson next season. WSU and Seattle U met in the 2019-20 season opener, which the Cougars won 85-54, and have played each of the last three years.