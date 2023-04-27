PULLMAN – A national champion from a blue-blood program is headed to Washington State.

Joseph Yesufu, a graduate transfer out of Kansas who appeared in 69 games for the Jayhawks over the past two seasons, signed with the Cougs’ basketball team Thursday.

The 6-foot combo guard made three starts for the Jayhawks last year, averaging 4.1 points in 12.7 minutes per game while shooting 37% from the field.

As a sophomore in 2021-22, Yesufu was a rotational piece for Kansas’ national-title winning squad. He scored 2.1 points in 9.2 minutes per game.

Yesufu transferred to Kansas after a breakout season at Drake in 2020-21. He was named the sixth man of the year in the Missouri Valley Conference and earned a spot on the MVC all-tournament team after lifting the Bulldogs to a conference title and an NCAA Tournament berth.

Yesufu came off the bench in the first 24 games of the season, but was a starter for Drake late in the year. He averaged 23.3 points in the team’s final nine games, surpassing the 30-point mark twice. Yesufu scored 21 points to guide the Bulldogs to a 53-52 win in the First Four round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. He hit six 3s and recorded 26 points in Drake’s 72-56 loss to USC in the Round of 64.

He finished the season averaging 12.8 points – on 44% from the field and 38% from 3-point range – and 1.9 assists per game.

A knee injury limited Yesufu to 13 games during his true freshman season in 2019-20.

Yesufu played his prep ball in the Chicago suburbs at Bolingbrook High. He averaged 16 points per game as a senior and was named to the all-state team as an honorable mention.

His numbers might not jump off the page, but Yesufu is a valuable addition for WSU and will presumably be an impact player next season. He was a mid-major star and showed a few flashes of standout potential in the Big 12 last year, scoring in double figures in four games.

With a quick step off the dribble and impressive jumping abilities, Yesufu is explosive when he drives to the basket. He’s a capable 3-point shooter and a pesky on-ball defender. The Cougs will also benefit from Yesufu’s intangibles – his experience playing for a national powerhouse, that is.

“Joseph can get in the paint to distribute and score,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said, quoted in a news release. “He should also spearhead our defense at the point of (attack). He brings leadership and experience from one of the best programs in the country.”

Yesufu is the second transfer to sign with WSU this offseason, joining Jaylen Wells – a 6-7 forward who captured Division II All-America honors last season after scoring 22.4 points per game at Sonoma State.

The Cougs have bounced back nicely on the recruiting trail after losing star guard TJ Bamba to the transfer portal last month. Bamba, the team’s leading scorer last season (15.8 ppg), signed with Villanova recently.

“(Yesufu) brings explosive athleticism to our backcourt to help offset the loss of TJ,” Smith said.