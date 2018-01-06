On blowing a 10-point second-half lead: 'It's like layup city to the basket. ... You're not going to beat anybody giving up 75 percent shooting in a half.'

Ernie Kent was not happy with the way Washington State performed in the second half of Saturday’s 70-65 loss against in-state rival Washington State.

The Cougar coach bemoaned WSU’s defense, which allowed UW to shoot 73.9 percent in the second half.

The Huskies also overcame a 10-point deficit and outscored the Cougars 43-35 after the break.

Here’s Kent’s opening statement in the post-game press conference.

“We were not able to get it done. Some of that has to do with experience. I think Washington, you look at guys who have been in this situation before as starters. (David) Crisp, (Matisse) Thybulle, (Noah) Dickerson and (Sam) Timmins, they kind of willed themselves through and made all of the tough plays – I call them – down the stretch in the game.

“We get a 10-point lead and it’s like Layup City to the basket. We go zone and it’s still layups. They isolated our studs and drove them to the basket. And it wasn’t like they were shooting jump shots, they were getting layups. We talk to this team, you’re not going to beat anybody giving up 75 percent shooting in a half. That’s very difficult to do.

“We got no one to blame, but ourselves. Offensively, we were good enough in the game even though we didn’t shoot the 3 well. But there were a lot of plays we could have made in that game that centered around defense and we did not get it done.”