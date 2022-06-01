Efe Abogidi withdrew from the NBA draft pool. So, is the high-flying forward returning to school?

Not necessarily.

Abogidi, a starter for Washington State over the past two seasons, backed out of the draft on Wednesday – the final day for collegiate athletes to do so and preserve their eligibility – according to a Twitter report from CBS college hoops insider Jon Rothstein. But Abogidi’s NCAA playing days may still be finished.

The 6-foot-10 Nigeria native is “seriously considering” signing a G League contract, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium. A source with knowledge of Abogidi’s situation corroborated the report. Should Abogidi join the G League, he will spend a year developing against other pro prospects and boosting his draft stock.

Last month, Abogidi had reportedly whittled down his list of potential college landing spots to Maryland, Arizona, Florida and WSU. He declared for the NBA draft April 12, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal three days later, then devoted the next seven weeks to meeting with NBA franchises while weighing his transfer options. Abogidi was not invited to either of the combines, staged by the NBA and G League, and his name hadn’t appeared on any mock drafts.

Abogidi captured a starting role as a true freshman at WSU in 2020 and, despite suffering an offseason knee injury, improved steadily as a sophomore last season. Lengthy and springy, Abogidi produced countless highlights with his towering dunks and soaring blocks.

He was named to the All-Pac-12 freshman team last year and earned an all-conference defensive team honorable mention this year. Abogidi averaged 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game across the past two seasons.

The Cougars are awaiting an update from post Mouhamed Gueye, who declared for the NBA draft on April 25 and entered the transfer portal shortly afterward. Gueye, a regular in the Cougs’ starting lineup last year as a true freshman, participated in last month’s G League combine and worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers this week. WSU coach Kyle Smith, in a recent interview with KREM News, said he expects Gueye to either remain in the NBA draft pool or return to Pullman.