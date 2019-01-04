Eastern Washington will try to win its second Football Championship Subdivision national championship Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

The Eagles (12-2) are significant underdogs to perennial champion North Dakota State (14-0), winners of all but one title since Eastern’s 2010 title run.

That one? It was in 2016, the same year NDSU defeated a ranked Iowa team and was nearly ranked in AP’s Football Bowl Subdivision poll.

But the Bison lost the FCS semifinal to eventual champion James Madison as EWU was losing to Youngstown State in the other semifinal. Both probably should have been in the title game that year — Eastern also picked up an FBS win that season over bowl-bound Washington State — so, in one sense, this is just a delayed meeting that should have happened a couple of years ago.

EWU nose tackle Jay-Tee Tiuli, the Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP, made his first public appearance since a Dec. 8 assault arrest in Cheney, which led to his suspension in the Eagles’ FCS semifinal against Maine.

It has yet to be determined whether the 6-foot-4, 315-pound senior will play Saturday. Against an NDSU team with a big and powerful offensive front, Tiuli’s return would be a major boon for the Eagles.

Tiuli was initially arrested for felony assault after a fight with his brother that allegedly rendered him unconscious, according to Cheney police, but the charge was later amended to second-degree misdemeanor assault.

Junior hockey

The Seattle Thunderbirds acquired left wing Henry Rybinski from the Medicine Hat Tigers for the rights to defenseman Aidan Brook, a second-round pick in the 2019 bantam draft and a third-round pick in the 2020 draft.

• The host Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the Thunderbirds 7-3. Noah Philp had two goals and an assist for the T-birds (11-20-4-0), and Brecon Wood also scored. Luka Burzan had three goals and two assists for Brandon (16-14-3-3).

• The host Tri-City Americans rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Everett Silvertips 3-2. Zack Andrusiak and Jackson Berezowski scored goals for Everett (29-8-1-1).

Volleyball

Washington State coach Jen Greeny has agreed to a new contract, athletic director Pat Chun announced. The agreement will run through June 2024. Greeny led the Cougars to their third consecutive NCAA tournament, where they advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002.

Pro soccer

Three Seattle Sounders FC 2 players have been called into U.S. men’s youth national team training camps at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Defender Sam Rogers reports to the U-20 camp, while forwards Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez and Ray Serrano join the U-17s. Three Sounders FC Academy products — goalkeepers Sam Fowler and Trey Muse and defender Blake Malone — have also been called in.

Note

A public memorial for longtime Seattle Pacific track coach Ken Foreman will be held Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at Royal Brougham Pavilion. Foreman died last month at the age of 96.