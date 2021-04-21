Kyle Smith has added more defense, rebounding and experience to Washington State’s 2021-22 basketball roster and the third-year coach didn’t have to go far to get it.

Kim Aiken Jr., a defensive specialist who was key to Eastern Washington’s 2020 Big Sky Conference championship run, has transferred to Washington State, he said Wednesday.

Previously, Aiken Jr. was committed to play for Sean Miller at Arizona, but the Wildcats parted ways with their longtime coach and hired Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd last week. Aiken Jr. reneged on his commitment to the Wildcats and reopened his recruitment, landing with a WSU team that’s coming off its first winning season since the Ken Bone era.

Aiken Jr., the Big Sky’s 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, should fit well into the defensive-minded culture Smith has instilled in his two seasons with the Cougars. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward was the Big Sky’s leading rebounder at 8.4 rebounds per game and averaged 11.4 points per game to go with 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.

In a 90-76 victory over Montana, Aiken Jr. scored a season-high 28 points on 4 of 5 from the three-point line and 8 of 9 from the free throw line to go with 10 rebounds. He pulled down a season-high 14 rebounds two games later in a win over Idaho State.

Aiken Jr. actually posted better numbers during the 2019-20 season, nearly averaging a double-double at 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, but he improved his field-goal percentage between his sophomore and junior seasons, from 39.8% to 43.8%, along with his free-throw percentage, from 78.7% to 81.7%.

Because of COVID-19 rules, Aiken Jr. should have two years of eligibility once he arrives at WSU and will add game experience and defensive fortitude to a young, talented frontcourt that also includes Efe Abogidi, Dishon Jackson, DJ Rodman and Andrej Jakimovski.

The Cougars had been targeting another EWU transfer, Tanner Groves, before the Spokane native and Shadle Park graduate elected to play at Oklahoma alongside his younger brother Jacob.

Spokesman-Review reporter Ryan Collingwood contributed to this report.