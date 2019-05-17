Kyle Smith and the Cougars have landed a signature from the son of a former NBA star, reportedly getting a letter of intent from California forward Dennis “D.J.” Rodman.

Rodman, the son of ex-Chicago Bulls power forward Dennis Rodman — a five-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year — has signed a financial aid agreement with the Cougars, CougCenter reported Friday.

A 6-foot-6 forward from JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, California, Rodman only had a few other Division I offers, from Cal State Fullerton, UC Riverside and Sacramento State, according to 247Sports.com and VerbalCommits.com.

Though he didn’t receive a star rating from any of the major recruiting services, Rodman, a two-sport star at JSerra, averaged 24.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists as a senior playing in Southern California’s highly-regarded Trinity League.

Huskies rowing for Pac-12 title

The Huskies will look to defend back-to-back titles at the Pac-12 rowing championships Sunday at Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif.

The men’s and women’s programs will race in the varsity four, the novice/freshman eight, and the first, second and third varsity eight finals.

The Huskies swept the men’s and women’s titles last year.

It will be stiff competition on the women’s side, as the conference features the top three teams in the nation, with No. 1 Washington, No. 2 California and No. 3 Stanford. On the men’s side, No. 2 Washington will have to outpace No. 4 California.

• Seattle Pacific won the open fours event and was second in the two featured 2,000-meter races at the UCO/SPU/Barry Tri-Duel on the Oklahoma River in the final regular-season women’s regatta. No. 5 SPU is seeking its first NCAA championship appearance.

Golf

• The Washington women were ninth after the first day of the NCAA championships on the Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, Ark. The Huskies are 19-over 311, nine strokes off the pace. Sarah Ree is the top individual for UW. She’s tied for fifth at 1-over 74. Texas and Arkansas are tie for first at 302. Bianca Pagdanganan of Arizona is in the lead at 4-under 69.

Baseball

• Garrett Mitchell drove in four runs and Ryan Garcia struck out 13 as No. 1 UCLA (43-8, 20-5 Pac-12) beat visiting Washington 8-3, snapping UW’s (28-20, 12-13) five-game win streak.

• Seattle U took advantage of an error to score three runs in the eighth inning and beat Northern Colorado 5-2 in a season-ending series. Jacob Prater led off the game with a homer for the Redhawks (13-38, 8-18 WAC).

• A sacrifice fly and RBI single gave Utah (14-32, 6-23 Pac-12) a 2-1 win over Washington State (10-39-1, 2-23-1) in Salt Lake City. A.J. Block gave up two runs on four hits over 61/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.