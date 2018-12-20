Alexys Swedlund and Borislava Hristova each scored 27 points as the Washington State women’s basketball team overwhelmed Wichita State 85-59.

LAS VEGAS — Alexys Swedlund and Borislava Hristova each scored 27 points as the Washington State women’s basketball team overwhelmed Wichita State 85-59 Thursday to close out the Duel in the Desert.

Chanelle Molina added 19 points for the Cougars (5-6), who led at the end of each quarter.

Molina and Swedlund combined for 38 points in the first half, with Swedlund hitting five three-pointers.

Hristova got going in the second half, scoring 21 of her points. The Cougars hit 14 of 27 three-pointers in the game.

“I just thought we competed better. We managed the game for 40 minutes. I loved our post play and our physicality in the post,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said.

“Clearly when you get Swede scoring like she did and Nelle playing like she did and Bobi coming along in the second half, that’s not just a 1-2 punch but a 1-2-3 punch. Clearly having those three players on makes us hard to guard.”

Jaida Hampton scored 14 points for the Shockers (6-6).