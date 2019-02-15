Washington State delivered Washington its ninth consecutive loss in a 94-61 thumping.
PULLMAN — Chanelle Molina had 18 points and 10 assists, Borislava Hristova added 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and the Washington State women’s basketball team beat Washington 94-61 on Friday night.
The Cougars (9-16, 4-10 Pac-12) pulled away in the second quarter with an 18-3 run that made it 39-22 and went into the break with a 16-point lead. Then they opened the third quarter on a 15-3 run, which extended the advantage to 58-30, and led by at least 24 the rest of the way.
Ula Motuga and Jovana Subasic had 12 points each, and Maria Kostourkova and Alexys Swedlund scored 11 apiece for Washington State. Kostourkova grabbed nine rebounds and Motuga had seven boards and six assists.
The Cougars shot 61 percent from the field.
Amber Melgoza led the Huskies (8-17, 1-12) with 15 points. Washington lost its ninth in a row.
