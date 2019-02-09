Robert Franks scored 34 points and Washington State ended a 13-game losing streak against Arizona by beating the Wildcats 69-55.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Make it an unexpected desert sweep for Robert Franks and the Washington State Cougars.

Franks matched his career high for the second straight game with 34 points and Washington State ended a 13-game losing streak against Arizona by beating the Wildcats 69-55 on Saturday night.

“Once we get it figured out, which we did, we’re a pretty good team,” Franks said.

Washington State (10-4, 3-8 Pac-12) won at Arizona State on Thursday, sweeping the Arizona schools on the road for the first time since the 2006-07 season and won in Tucson for the first time since Jan. 8, 2010.

“This trip gave us an opportunity to find out who we are,” Cougars coach Ernie Kent said. “ … We literally fed off our opponents’ crowds to get our game to another level. The key thing now is to keep it at that level now that we know, have seen and experienced the blueprint.”

Arizona (14-10, 5-6) never led in its fifth straight loss, the Wildcats’ longest losing streak since 1983-84, Lute Olson’s first season as coach.

“We don’t have a lot of confidence right now,” Wildcats coach Sean Miller said.

C.J. Elleby added 17 points for the Cougars. Justin Coleman led four Arizona players in double figures with 14 but shot just 5 of 14. The Wildcats shot just 32 percent from the field.

Franks, who also scored 34 in Washington State’s 91-70 victory at Arizona State on Thursday night, made 12 of 19 field goals, including a season high 8 of 10 threes.

“Man it feels good, it feels amazing,” he said. “Just hats off to my teammates and my coaches, just believing in what we can do, playing hard and buying in, and anything is possible.”

Miller said the Wildcats “didn’t really have an answer for Franks. … He’s certainly one of the better offensive players that plays college basketball.”

Duke edges Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — RJ Barrett scored 26 points, Zion Williamson had 18 and No. 2 Duke used an early barrage of three-pointers to stun No. 3 Virginia and then held off the Cavaliers 81-71.

Barrett hit his first five tries from three-point range for the Blue Devils (21-2, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). His fifth one gave them a 29-15 lead after less than 12 minutes. Cam Reddish took over after that, hitting 5 of his first 6, the last three early in the second half as the Blue Devils rebuilt their lead to 52-41. He finished with 17 points.

Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome each scored 16 to lead Virginia (20-2, 8-2), which had a 13-game home winning streak snapped. The Cavaliers lost to the Blue Devils at John Paul Jones Arena for the third consecutive time.

Other games

Utah 93, at UCLA 92

Parker Van Dyke hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, completing a 22-point comeback and lifting Utah over UCLA.

Timmy Allen scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Utes (13-10, 7-4 Pac-12). Sedrick Barefield added 19 points and Riley Battin had 18. Van Dyke made five three-pointers in the second half for 15 points.

Jaylen Hands scored a career-high 27 points for the Bruins, who dropped their third in a row for the second time under interim Murry Bartow. The Bruins (12-12, 5-6) led by 22 with 12:10 left only to get outscored 48-25 the rest of the way, 23-9 in the last 2:45.

At Oregon St. 79, Cal 71

Ethan Thompson scored 20 points with seven rebounds and six assists as Oregon State beat California. Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 21 with three three-pointers and Tres Tinkle added 19 points and three steals for the Beavers (15-8, 7-4 Pac-12).

Justice Sueing and Darius McNeill each scored 16 points and Connor Vanover tied a career-high with 15 points and added four blocks for the Golden Bears (5-18, 0-11), who have lost 12 straight.

At No. 1 Tennessee 73, Florida 61

Grant Williams scored 16 points as Tennessee (22-1, 10-0 SEC) beat Florida to complete a season sweep of the Gators (12-11, 4-6) and extend its school-record winning streak to 18 games.

No. 5 Kentucky 71, at Mississippi State 67

PJ Washington scored 23 points, Keldon Johnson added 13 and Kentucky (20-3, 9-1 SEC) held on to beat Mississippi State (16-7, 4-6).

At No. 7 Michigan 61, No. 19 Wisconsin 52

Jon Teske had 17 points and 12 rebounds, holding his own inside against Ethan Happ, and Charles Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to lift Michigan (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) past Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4).

At No. 8 N. Carolina 88, Miami 85 (OT)

Kenny Williams hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:08 left in overtime to help North Carolina (19-4, 9-1 ACC) hold off Miami (10-13, 2-9).

At No. 10 Marquette 66, No. 14 Villanova 65

Markus Howard scored 38 points and Marquette (20-4, 9-2) hung on at the buzzer, edging Villanova and handing the Wildcats (19-5, 10-1) their first Big East Conference loss.