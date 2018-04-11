Aljaž Kunc and Isaiah Wade have signed national letters of intent to play basketball at Washington State, coach Ernie Kent announced Wednesday.

Kunc, a 6-foot-8 small forward, is from Slovenia. He played last season at Impact Basketball Academy in Sarasota, Fla.

Wade, a 6-7 power forward from Minneapolis, just completed his sophomore season at Iowa Western Community College, where he averaged 12.1 points and 9.5 rebounds.

The Cougars’ signing class already includes incoming freshman Charles Elleby, a 6-6 forward from Cleveland High School in Seattle. He signed in the fall.

Men’s basketball

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie announced he will not pursue any professional options and will return for his junior season. The 6-10 sophomore averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.

Baseball

Washington State left-hander Scotty Sunitsch, who threw a no-hitter at Oregon on Sunday, was named the Pac-12 Conference pitcher of the week.