Carter Skaggs had 26 points and seven rebounds, and Viont’e Daniels added 17 points as Washington State beat Seattle University 75-59 on Wednesday night.
PULLMAN — Carter Skaggs had 26 points and seven rebounds and Viont’e Daniels added 17 points as Washington State beat Seattle University 75-59 on Wednesday night.
Seattle held a five-point lead at halftime after Josh Hearlihy hit a three-pointer at the buzzer. The Redhawks started the second half on a 5-0 run to extend the lead to 36-26.
Skaggs hit seven straight three-pointers in the second half as he and Daniels combined to shoot 11 of 13 from distance. Skaggs gave Washington State its first lead of the second half on a three-pointer with 14:23 remaining and the Cougars (2-0) extended their lead to double digits at the 6:38 mark.
The Redhawks (1-2) shot 35.7 percent from the field in the second half, including 4 of 18 from three-point range.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
Richaud Gittens led Seattle U with 18 points and had six rebounds, and Morgan added Means 12 points.
The 7-foot-3 Aaron Menzies, who has been a big contributor for the Redhawks, was held to two points and seven rebounds.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.