PULLMAN — Carter Skaggs had 26 points and seven rebounds and Viont’e Daniels added 17 points as Washington State beat Seattle University 75-59 on Wednesday night.

Seattle held a five-point lead at halftime after Josh Hearlihy hit a three-pointer at the buzzer. The Redhawks started the second half on a 5-0 run to extend the lead to 36-26.

Skaggs hit seven straight three-pointers in the second half as he and Daniels combined to shoot 11 of 13 from distance. Skaggs gave Washington State its first lead of the second half on a three-pointer with 14:23 remaining and the Cougars (2-0) extended their lead to double digits at the 6:38 mark.

The Redhawks (1-2) shot 35.7 percent from the field in the second half, including 4 of 18 from three-point range.

Richaud Gittens led Seattle U with 18 points and had six rebounds, and Morgan added Means 12 points.

The 7-foot-3 Aaron Menzies, who has been a big contributor for the Redhawks, was held to two points and seven rebounds.