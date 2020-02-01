PULLMAN — Stone Gettings scored 19 points, Nico Mannion added 14 and Zeke Nnaji had 10 to lead Arizona to a 66-49 victory over Washington State on Saturday night.

Gettings shot 8 of 13 from the field and had 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. The senior, who averages 5.6 points per game, transferred to Arizona after three years at Cornell. After playing just seven minutes due to foul trouble against Washington on Thursday night, Nnaji added 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season and seventh in the past 10 games.

It was the eighth consecutive win for Arizona (15-6, 5-3 Pac-12) in Pullman, avenges last season’s 69-55 loss to the Cougars in Tucson, and was the Wildcats’ first Pac-12 road sweep in more than a year.

“It feels good,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “We were a terrible team last year. You don’t get any road sweeps if you aren’t good. Hopefully we have at least one more left in us.”

After jumping out to an early lead, Washington State (13-10, 4-6) struggled with the length and athleticism of the Wildcats. The Cougars were outrebounded 49-36 and shot just 37% from the field, including 3 of 18 from beyond the arc. Washington State had shot over 40% from three-point range in its five previous games.

CJ Elleby, who put up a career-high 27 points and a last-second three-pointer to beat Arizona State on Wednesday, was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Isaac Bonton had 15 points to lead the Cougs.

“Hat tip to them. I thought they guarded us really well,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “Their switching and length bothered us. We were up 15-8. We guarded well. But we hit a couple tough ones and when they tightened up the D we didn’t see the ball go in the basket and we hung our heads a little bit and that can happen.”

Washington State went on a 9-0 run midway through the first half for a 13-6 lead. After that the Cougars went cold and Arizona heated up. The Wildcats had a 20-4 run that was highlighted by a breakaway dunk from Mannion. Washington State was held scoreless for 6½ minutes during the stretch and trailed 32-23 at the break.

Arizona slowly pulled away in the second half as the Cougars couldn’t get a stop when they needed one. The Wildcats outscored Washington State 34-26 in the second half.

This was the Cougars’ second Pac-12 home loss of the season.

Washington State hosts Washington next Sunday.