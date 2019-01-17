Robert Franks scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Washington State beat California 82-59 on Thursday in a clash of the Pacific 12 Conference’s winless teams.

PULLMAN — Robert Franks scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Washington State beat California 82-59 on Thursday in a clash of the Pacific 12 Conference’s winless teams.

Franks scored five quick points to open the second half with a jump shot and a three-pointer wrapped around a turnover that put WSU ahead by double digits barely a minute into the final period. The Cougars’ lead stretched to as many as 29 points from there.

Viont’e Daniels scored 11 points for Washington State (8-9, 1-3). Marvin Cannon and CJ Elleby also scored 11.

Justice Sueing scored 15 points for California (5-12, 0-5). Matt Bradley added 14 points for the Bears.

The Cougars finished the first half strong, going on a 14-4 run in the last 5:30. Ahmed Ali sparked the Cougars with a three and Franks finished a three-point play on the next possession. WSU capped the run with layups from Franks and Jeff Pollard to build a 42-33 halftime lead.

In the second half, Cannon followed a Franks missed three with a vicious one-handed dunk, bringing the home crowd to its feet.

Elleby beat the shot clock for a three before the buzzer sounded as WSU closed the game with a final 10-0 run.

Sun Devils stop Beavers

TEMPE, Ariz. — Rob Edwards’ 13 points included two clutch free throws in the final seconds, and Arizona State held on to hand Oregon State its first Pac-12 loss of the season, 70-67.

The Sun Devils (12-5, 3-2) have won 10 straight games over the Beavers at Wells Fargo Arena.

Zylan Cheatham had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and five Sun Devils scored in double figures to offset a pair of 21-point performances from Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle and Ethan Thompson.

Oregon State (11-5, 3-1) rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to trail by one and almost took the lead.

Oregon downs Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oregon played a second straight solid all-around game since losing to UCLA, holding off Arizona 59-54.

Paul White scored 16 points and Victor Bailey Jr. added 13 for the Ducks, who blew an eight-point lead in the final 45 seconds against UCLA.

Oregon (11-6, 2-2 Pac-12) got Kenny Wooten back after missing four games with a broken jaw, though he played limited minutes and star freshman Bol Bol was on the bench in a walking boot.

The Ducks still stuck to their shut-them-down game plan, hounding Arizona (13-5, 4-1) into one miss after another while building a 13-point lead midway through in the second half.

The Wildcats found an offensive rhythm and pulled within 55-51 on Dylan Smith’s three-pointer with 1:24 left. Smith hit another three to get Arizona within 57-54 with four seconds left, but Payton Pritchard hit two free throws to seal it.

Zags women fall to Brigham Young

PROVO, Utah — Shaylee Gonzales scored 17 points and Paisley Johnson made two free throws with 1:02 left for what proved to be the winning points in Brigham Young’s 70-68 win over No. 13 Gonzaga, ending the Bulldogs’ 12-game winning streak.

The victory left Brigham Young (15-4, 7-0) alone atop the West Coast Conference after its ninth straight win.

Johnson finished with 12 points for BYU and Jasmine Moody grabbed 10 rebounds.

Laura Stockton led Gonzaga (16-2, 5-1) with 15 points and Zykera Rice added 13.

The Bulldogs hurt themselves at the free-throw line, making only 17 of 26.