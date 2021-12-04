DAVIS, Calif. – The Washington State women’s basketball team picked up its sixth win of the season Saturday as the Cougars used a balanced attack to knock off UC Davis on the road, 71-49.

The Cougars had four players score in double digits while eight different WSU players scored in the 24-point road victory. Junior Bella Murekatete led the way for Washington State against the Aggies, as she scored 14 points and pulled down a team-best eight rebounds.

Sophomore Charlisse Leger-Walker followed Murekatete with 13 points, while her sister redshirt fifth-year senior Krystal Leger-Walker chipped in 11 points.

Redshirt junior Michaela Jones came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points, as she and the elder Leger-Walker sister each hit a team-best three shots from behind the arc. Senior Ula Motuga filled out the stat sheet against the Aggies, as she scored seven points, pulled down four rebounds and dished out three assists in 27 minutes of action.

With the win, Washington State improves to 6-1. It marks the second-straight season that WSU has began the year with a 6-1 record. The last time Cougars began back-to-back seasons with a 6-1 record was during the 1990-91 and 1991-92 seasons.

The Cougars shot 45.2 percent from the floor against UC Davis, as they hit a season-high 10 three-point field goals. WSU forced UCD into 20 turnovers, which the Cougs turned into 25 points off turnovers. Washington State also held a 12-point advantage in the paint.