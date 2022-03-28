NEW YORK — The defensive philosophies aren’t similar, but the results have been comparable.

When Washington State and Texas A&M meet Tuesday night in the semifinal round of the NIT, two of the country’s top defensive units will take the floor at Madison Square Garden.

“We’re both good defensively, but just differently,” WSU men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith said Monday over Zoom. “They’re smaller, stronger, more athletic.

“They’re trying to speed you up, whereas we’re more: play straight up and make it hard for you to finish at the rim, and make it hard for you to get threes.”

The top-seeded Aggies (26-12) boast the NCAA’s No. 31 defense, according to the highly respected analytics of statistician Ken Pomeroy, who ranks fourth-seeded WSU (22-14) 26th nationally by the same metrics.

Across three blowout wins in this tournament, Texas A&M has allowed no more than 62 points — about a four-point improvement from its season average for scoring defense. The Cougs, who have also cruised to three double-digit wins in the NIT, held two offensive-minded opponents under 60 points and gave up just 63 to an SMU team that entered the game averaging approximately 75 ppg. Defense-focused WSU came into the tourney allowing about 66 ppg, as well.

Advertising

“It’s system versus system,” Smith said. “Theirs is pressure defense. They’re going to blitz.”

Texas A&M gives up size for quick feet and plays aggressive on-ball defense, forcing opposing guards toward the sideline and baseline in third-year coach Buzz Williams’ “no-middle” strategy, which closes off lanes inside and influences opponents to put up tough jumpers.

The Aggies are second in the country with 10.1 steals per game and 10th nationally in turnovers forced (17 per game). They use perimeter defense to fuel a fast-paced transition attack, which has led to impressive outputs during their recent streak — they have won 10 of their last 11 games.

“They’re kind of undersized, but at times they will have a lineup that’ll look like having five TJ Bambas out there,” Smith said. Bamba, a 6-foot-5 Cougar guard, has developed into the team’s most effective backcourt defender.

“They can switch things. They can blitz. They get in rotations and they can cover you up.”

The Cougars’ ballhandlers have shown poise most of this season, particularly during the NIT. WSU committed fewer than 10 turnovers in each of its past three games.

Advertising

WSU guards such as Bamba, Tyrell Roberts and Noah Williams are stingy defenders, to be sure, but a convincing argument could be made that the Cougs’ big men are their most disruptive players: bouncy sophomore Efe Abogidi (6-10), rangy freshman Mouhamed Gueye (6-11) and bruising sophomore Dishon Jackson (6-10). Scoring over that trio has been no easy task for WSU’s foes, and Texas A&M tends to do most of its scoring when its guards slash inside and generate contact — the Aggies haven’t posed a serious threat from the three-point line this season.

Jackson, who missed 10 games in the middle of the year with an eye injury, has registered 30 points, 24 rebounds and four blocks in the NIT. Abogidi, who hadn’t often played completely healthy this year because of an offseason knee injury, appears to be nearing full strength. He logged 31 points, 16 rebounds, eight blocks and five steals over the past three games.

“Without Dishon, we didn’t have that bulk, and he’s a pretty important part of our defensive rebounding and our defense, and he also gives us a low-post scoring threat,” Smith said. “Getting Dishon, Mouhamed and Efe all together … having that depth and to be able to play off each other has really helped us.”

The Aggies are one of the nation’s poorest defensive-rebounding teams, but they’ve managed to fare well on the other end, ranking 29th nationally in offensive rebounding. The Cougars are No. 23 in that category.

Only one of the Aggies’ key contributors stands over 6-5 — Duke transfer forward Henry Coleman III, a 6-8, 240-pounder. WSU might be wise to feed its posts, considering Texas A&M’s other starters are listed at 6-foot, 6-2, 6-4 and 6-5.

The 6-5 starter is the Aggies’ standout: guard Quenton Jackson (14.5 ppg). He’s long and a formidable finisher inside, and WSU has had trouble this year containing sizable guards.

Advertising

Guard Tyrece Radford (10.9 ppg, 6.1 rebounds) is perhaps the Aggies’ peskiest perimeter defender. He’ll likely take on the challenge of covering senior Cougar star point guard Michael Flowers, who kick-started a rout of BYU last week and poured in 27 points. Flowers knocked down four threes to reach 100 on the year, passing program legend Klay Thompson for WSU’s single-season three-point record.

“Mike is just much more comfortable, and that’s a pretty important position,” Smith said. “To be able to play off of him makes a difference. He has kinda asserted himself.

“He’s really settled and secure. When he’s playing really well, we have a chance to beat anybody.”