PULLMAN — Mya Hollingshed had 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Colorado women’s basketball team to a 60-57 victory over Washington State on Friday.

WSU freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker posted her second double-double of the season, as she had 21 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. It wasn’t enough for the Cougars (9-10 overall, 7-10 Pac-12), who have lost four games in a row.

“We have players who play unbelievably hard and try like crazy, but we just aren’t scoring enough points to beat Pac-12 teams right now,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said.

The Cougars shot 32.8% from the field, compared with 44.7% for the Buffaloes (9-9, 7-8).

“I’m sad for our team and I’m sad we couldn’t figure this out,” Ethridge said. “Too many of our key players had a bad game . . . Colorado’s zone bothered us and we couldn’t get good looks.”

Hollingshed made 11 of 16 shots.

“There were so many positives as far as taking care of the basketball, finding different ways to get Mya the ball,” Colorado coach JR Payne said. “There were just a lot of different things we had to do. We switched up our defense late. I’m super proud of our team for getting this victory, which we all know is difficult to get in the Palouse.”

Leger-Walker scored at least 20 points for the 11th time, extending her program record for a freshman.

WSU trailed by 10 points before making a 10-2 run to cut Colorado’s lead to two. The Buffaloes were ahead 57-55 after Ula Motuga of the Cougars made a layup with 32 seconds left.

With nine seconds to go, Motuga was at the free-throw line with a chance to tie the score. She made one of two free throws to reduce Colorado’s lead to 58-57.

But Colorado made a free throw for a two-point lead before Hollingshed stole the ball from Leger-Walker with one second left and closed out scoring with a free throw.

WSU hosts Utah at noon Sunday.