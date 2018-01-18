Colorado beat Washington State 82-73 on Thursday night in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV had 10 of his 17 points during a late run, George King and Namon Wright scored 16 each, and Colorado beat Washington State 82-73 on Thursday night.

The Buffaloes (12-7, 4-3 Pac-12) have won four of five conference games after dropping two in Oregon to start the season. Colorado has wins over Arizona and Arizona State, as well as Saturday’s win at UCLA.

Viont’e Daniels tied his career best with 18 points and Carter Skaggs scored all 17 of his points in the second half when the Cougars cut a 26-point deficit to five.

Washington State (9-9, 1-5) couldn’t build on its 78-53 win over Cal last weekend. The Cougars hit 53.6 percent from three-point range in the 25-point victory over the Bears but started cold from long range until catching fire late.

The Buffaloes led by 15 at halftime and opened the second half hitting three three-pointers to extend the lead to 55-32 with 15:54 left.

Down 21, the Cougars went on an 18-2 run to cut their deficit to 63-58. Colorado went without a basket for 5:26 before King ended the drought and sparked a 12-0 run that put it away.

The Cougars are 0-7 in Boulder.