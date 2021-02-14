TEMPE, Ariz. — Charlisse Leger-Walker set the Washington State freshman record for most 20-point games Sunday, but the Cougars could not complete the comeback against Arizona State, losing 67-61.
Leger-Walker scored 29 points to register her 10th game with 20 or more points this season, passing Borislava Hristova’s record. The guard’s 29-point performance matches her career high, the third time this season she has equaled her career best.
Leger-Walker made 8 of 15 shots, including four three-pointers.
Ula Motuga tallied 15 points against ASU (10-7, 5-7 Pac-12), while she matched her season high in assists with four.
WSU (9-9, 7-9) trailed 32-27 at halftime. The Sun Devils used a 19-3 run to take a 49-33 lead late in the third quarter.
The Cougars battled back in the fourth quarter, using an 11-0 run to make it a one-possession game, 57-54, with 1:30 remaining. Arizona State connected on six consecutive free throws to push the Coug deficit back out to nine points with 24 seconds remaining.
Washington State closes out the regular season with a three-game homestand at Beasley Coliseum. The Cougars play Friday against Colorado.
