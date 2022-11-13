PULLMAN — Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker scored her 1,000th career point in the Washington State women’s basketball team’s 89-61 victory over Prairie View A&M on Sunday in a game that is part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series.

Leger-Walker reached 1,000 points in her 57th career game, tying Jeanne Eggart for the fastest to get to 1,000 in program history. Eggart last played for the Cougars in 1982.

Leger-Walker is the 21st woman with at least 1,000 points at WSU.

She scored a team-high 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting, had six assists and didn’t make a turnover against Prairie View A&M. She has scored at least 20 points 25 times in her career.

WSU (3-0) set a record with 39 points in the third quarter, the most scored in any quarter in program history. The old mark was 34 points, scored in the second quarter against San Francisco on Nov. 29, 2018.

The Cougars are 3-0 for the fourth straight season, another first for the program.

“It’s good to be 3-0 and it’s good to play a different style of play,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Everything was so easy at first for both teams and then when it got a little bit difficult, we struggled to gain momentum and keep it. Our starters had one of the most incredible third quarters and that was the most pleasing thing about the game. We really guarded and got after it on the offensive end. Not a perfect game by any means, I think there is a lot we can improve on.”

Sophomore Tara Wallack scored a career-high 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting. The Cougars shot 53.8% from the field and limited the Panthers to 32.4%.

No. 2 Stanford women romp

PORTLAND — Haley Jones scored 17 points and Cameron Brink added 12 to help the second-ranked Stanford women rout Portland 87-47 to rise to 4-0.

Stanford, which led by as many as 43 points, has not lost to a West Coast Conference team since falling at Gonzaga in 2018.

Liana Kaitu’u led Portland with 13 points.

• Esmery Martinez didn’t miss a shot and scored 15 points as the No. 19 Arizona women beat Cal State Northridge 87-47.

• Hailey Van Lith, a graduate of Cashmere High, scored 25 points to help the No. 7 Louisville women beat host Belmont 75-70 in overtime.

Colorado men beat No. 11 Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — KJ Simpson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, both career highs for the sophomore, to lead the Colorado men to a 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee.

Tristan de Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 43.5% from the field, compared with the Volunteers’ 25.4%.

“Today was about Colorado, and (Simpson) was terrific,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. “KJ, I thought, really took the game in his own hands down the stretch there and really controlled the tempo. The 23 points, he’ll have other nights like that for sure, but the 10 rebounds were fantastic.”

Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke Key led Tennessee with 15 points apiece.

“We definitely didn’t come into this game with the right mindset,” James said. “This is a good lesson for us. It’s a long basketball season. Of course I’m disappointed and upset that we lost, but I’m also excited just to see how this team responds.”

The Vols (1-1) could not overcome a poor shooting performance to rally in the second half after giving up the lead for good with 18:12 to play.

The Buffaloes (2-1) led by as many as 14 down the stretch as part of a dominant second half in which they outscored Tennessee 46-32.

“They deserved to win,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said of the Buffaloes. “They, I thought, controlled the game pretty much from start to finish.”

Simpson had 15 second-half points.

“We just wanted to focus on coming out the second half with even more energy than we did in the first,” he said. “We just wanted to really dial in and focus on coming out even better than we did in the first.”

Colorado rebounded from an 83-74 loss to Grambling State on Friday.