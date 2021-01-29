PULLMAN — Anna Wilson scored three points in No. 6 Stanford’s 77-49 women’s basketball victory over Washington State on Friday, but Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer said she made a huge impact on the game.

Wilson, a former Bellevue High School standout who is the sister of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, held Pac-12 leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker of WSU to two points, 17 below her season average.

“Anna Wilson’s defense was phenomenal,” VanDerveer said. “She’s a lockdown defender. … Her defense really sets the tone for our team.”

Hayley Jones and Kiana Williams each scored 16 points as Stanford improved to 69-0 against Washington State in the series that dates to 1983. Jones also had six rebounds and five assists.

Ashten Prechtel added 11 points for Stanford (14-2 overall, 11-2 Pac-12), which has won three straight since suffering a pair of losses that knocked it out of the top spot in the Associated Press poll.

“She’s a shooter out there,” VanDerveer said of Prechtel, who made all three of her three-point attempts.

“Our three-point shooting was really good this afternoon,” said VanDerveer after her team made 9 of 19 from three-point range and shot 52.5% for the game.

Bella Murekatete scored a career-high 17 points for the Cougars (8-6, 6-6), who were undone by 33% shooting. Ula Motuga added 10 points.

The teams played back-to-back games in Pullman because local COVID-19 protocols have prevented Stanford from playing home games for two months. Stanford beat Washington State 71-49 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinal is scheduled to return to Maples Pavilion on Feb. 5 against Colorado.

Stanford scored the final four baskets of the first quarter to take a 22-15 lead. WSU was scoreless in the last four minutes of the quarter, and Stanford sank 10 of its first 16 shots.

Stanford’s last three baskets of the second quarter were three-pointers as the Cardinal used a 9-1 closing run to take a 40-27 lead at halftime. WSU shot 36.7% and made 10 turnovers in the first half.

Murekatete scored the first nine points of the third for WSU as the Cougars cut Stanford’s lead to 45-36, prompting the Cardinal to call a timeout.

“I thought we were flat in the beginning of the third quarter,” VanDerveer said. “That’s the time to play our best. The timeout was to get everyone’s attention.”

Stanford closed the third with a 12-5 run and Lexie Hull’s basket at the buzzer gave the Cardinal a 57-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinal opened the fourth with a 10-2 run.

VanDerveer said it was not hard to motivate her team to play the Cougars again after Wednesday’s victory. “We lost the second half Wednesday night,” she said. “We know they are a good team.”

Leger-Walker was limited to six points on Wednesday, and in Friday’s two-point outing she missed all six of her shots from the field.