Washington State baseball coach Brian Green has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season, athletic director Pat Chun announced Friday. Green’s initial contract was a five-year deal signed in 2019.

In just his second year leading the Cougars, WSU had its first winning season (26-23) since 2015, tied for the most road wins (16) by any Power Five team and recorded the most Pac-12 wins (13) since 2014.

UW men unbeaten

The No. 3 Washington men’s soccer team (7-0-0) remained undefeated, using a dominant second half to secure a 2-0 victory over host Portland (5-4-0).

Kendall Burks would provide the breakthrough goal, in the 61st minute, for the second straight match. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi added an insurance goal in the 76th minute. Sam Fowler made a huge save in goal.

Women’s soccer

• Host Washington (2-4-2, 0-0-1) earned a 2-2 tie with Arizona State (8-1-1, 0-0-1) in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. The Sun Devils led 2-0 at halftime before the Huskies got goals in the second half from Jessika Cowart in the 67th minute and Summer Yates in the 77th minute.

• Host Washington State (7-1-1, 1-0-0) opened Pac-12 play with a 2-0 shutout of Arizona (3-5-0, 0-1-0). Enzi Broussard scored in the 13th minute and Elyse Bennett in the 62nd minute. Marissa Zucchetto got the shutout.

Women’s golf

• Camille Boyd shot a 6-under 66 in the first round of the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, and is tied for second among individuals. The Huskies are in 11th place.

Minors

• Jose Marmolejos hit a solo homer but the Tacoma Rainiers (73-49) lost a 4-3 decision at the Round Rock Express.

Women’s tennis

• Washington State’s Savanna Ly-Nguyen and Fifa Kumhom each posted first-round singles wins to highlight the first day of play at the Cougar Classic.