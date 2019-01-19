CLEVELAND (AP) — Loudon Love scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Wright State pulled away early to beat Cleveland State 89-66 on Saturday for the Vikings’ eighth straight loss.
Bill Wampler scored 21 points and made a career-high 11 of 12 free throws and Cole Gentry had 14 points for the Raiders (10-10, 4-3 Horizon League), who made 29 of 32 free throws and scored 24 points off of 15 forced turnovers.
Parker Ernsthausen’s 3 put Wright State up for good, 5-2 and the Raiders led by as many as 14 and 41-31 at halftime after shooting 48 percent and making 14 of 16 free throws.
Wampler’s 3 capped a 23-10 run for a 23-point Wright State lead with 12:42 to play and they led by as many as 29.
Dibaji Walker scored 17 points, Jaalam Hill had 15 and Kasheem Thomas 11 for the Vikings (5-16, 0-8), who shot 48 percent and were outrebounded 31-22.