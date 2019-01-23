TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Star receiver Larry Fitzgerald is returning to the Arizona Cardinals for a 16th NFL season.
The Cardinals announced Wednesday that they signed the 35-year-old Fitzgerald to a one-year contract. Team president Michael Bidwell says, “No player has meant more to this franchise or this community than Larry Fitzgerald.”
In the finale of his 15th season, Fitzgerald still looked the part of an NFL wide receiver and exceptional pass catcher with four catches for 36 yards. He caught the 116th touchdown pass of his career and became the third player with at least 1,300 career receptions. He matched the franchise record for career games played with his 234th game in a Cardinals uniform and became the second receiver in league history with 2,000 yards receiving against three different teams, joining Jerry Rice.
Fitzgerald’s future was one of the big questions going into the Cardinals’ offseason. Arizona fired coach Steve Wilks and replaced him with former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury.
During his introductory news conference, Kingsbury said he would love to have Fitzgerald on his team but would let the front office figure out whether the 11-time Pro Bowler was coming back.
