PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand and American Chris Corning were crowned the snowboard slopestyle winners after the finals were canceled due to wind on the last day of the world championships.
The organizers based the medalists on the qualifying rounds given the windy weather conditions Sunday. It worked out well for the 17-year-old Sadowski-Synnott, who said she wasn’t going to be able to ride in the final after suffering an injury in qualifying. Silje Norendal of Norway took silver and two-time Olympic champion Jamie Anderson of South Lake Tahoe, California, finished with bronze.
On the men’s side, Corning’s score in qualifying edged Mark McMorris of Canada. Judd Henkes of La Jolla, California, took third.
Team USA topped the medal count at world championships with five gold and 14 overall.
