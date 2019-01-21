World and Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles will make her 2019 debut at a World Cup meet in Germany in March.
Biles hasn’t competed since the 2018 world championships in Doha, Qatar, where she won five medals, including four golds. That pushed her overall world championship medal total to 20, tied for the most ever by a female gymnast. The 21-year-old headlines the field for the meet in Stuttgart on March 16-17.
Biles will be joined by 2010 world champion and seven-time Olympic medalist Aliya Mustafina of Russia, Elisabeth Seitz and Pauline Schaefer of Germany, Lorette Charpy of France, Hitomi Hatakeda of Japan, Carolyne Pedro of Brazil and Anne-Marie Padurariu of Canada.
Two-time Olympic medalist David Belyavskiy of Russia, two-time Olympic medalist Marcel Nguyen of Germany and Sun Wei of China lead the men’s field. American Akash Modi, Frank Baines of Britain, Teppei Miwa of Japan, Bart Deurloo of The Netherlands, Eddy Yusof of Switzerland and Petro Pakhniuk of Ukraine round out the field.
Most Read Sports Stories
- It's Washington: Top-5 recruit Isaiah Stewart picks Huskies over Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky
- Edgar Martinez is on the verge of the Hall of Fame. Meet the fans who've been with him from the start. | Larry Stone
- Jake Browning gets start, throws two interceptions during NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Will UW men land 5-star recruit Isaiah Stewart? Huskies will find out Sunday
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports