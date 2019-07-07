WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FINAL
United States
vs. Netherlands
8 a.m. PT | Stade de Lyon | Lyon, France
TV: FOX/Telemundo | Stream: Fox Sports GO
- Stone: These U.S. women don’t care what anyone thinks of them. Nor should they.
- The sports bra seen round the world reveals something different 20 years later
- Jerry Brewer | Megan Rapinoe isn't here to make you comfortable
- The final insult? Women forced to compete with Copa America, CONCACAF finals
- Young Rose Lavelle has been a revelation for U.S. soccer’s World Cup run
- ‘Wah, wah, wah’: Megan Rapinoe responds to criticisms of celebrations, rebuff of White House
