Most Read Sports Stories
- Seattle considering what to do with 4 public golf courses and 528 acres of green space they cover
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger placed on the 10-day injured list with ruptured testicle and more injury updates
- A look inside the made-for-Hollywood friendship between UW coaches Chris Petersen, Mike Hopkins
- Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin looks to Legion of Boom in offseason to help him 'be elite' | Larry Stone
- Report: Former Garfield High star J'Raan Brooks leaving USC and transferring to Washington
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.