Most Read Sports Stories
- Seattle considering what to do with 4 public golf courses and 528 acres of green space they cover
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger placed on the 10-day injured list with ruptured testicle and more injury updates
- A look inside the made-for-Hollywood friendship between UW coaches Chris Petersen, Mike Hopkins
- Report: Former Garfield High star J'Raan Brooks leaving USC and transferring to Washington
- Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin looks to Legion of Boom in offseason to help him 'be elite' | Larry Stone
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.