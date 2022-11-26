By
Ellen Banner
Most Read Sports Stories
- While you were (probably) sleeping, the Husky men landed one of their biggest wins in years
- What to watch for in the 114th Apple Cup, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
- After last year's loss, UW is out for revenge in the Apple Cup
- Keion Brooks Jr. earns MVP as Washington men beat Saint Mary's in OT to win Wooden Legacy
- Pac-12 preview: Title game scenarios, an Apple Cup twist, rookie coach success and more
