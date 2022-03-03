JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Workman had 21 points as Jacksonville got past Central Arkansas 79-69 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Mike Marsh had 18 points for Jacksonville (20-9). Kevion Nolan added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Davis had 12 points.

Darious Hall had 18 points for the Bears (11-20). Eddy Kayouloud added 17 points. Jared Chatham had 15 points and three blocks.

