MONACO (AP) — French soccer club Monaco said a construction worker died at the training ground on Monday after a piece of rock from a cliff face came loose.

Monaco trains at a hilly commune in southeastern France called La Turbie, where a cliff overlooks one side of the pitch.

Monaco said in a statement that the incident happened at around 2 p.m. when work was being carried out on the cliff face. It happened in a zone away from any players, staff or members of the public.

“Deeply affected, Monaco offers all of its support to the victim’s family,” the club said.

Monaco did not provide details about the victim.

Sports daily L’Equipe reported he was a man in his mid-50s who was operating a mechanical digger at the time of the incident.

___

