MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Holland Woods had 15 points as Grand Canyon edged past Pepperdine 59-56 on Saturday.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Grand Canyon (5-1). Sean Miller-Moore added seven rebounds. Chance McMillian had six rebounds.

Keith Fisher III had 13 points for the Waves (2-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Victor Ohia Obioha added 11 points. Houston Mallette had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com