NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Tiger Woods says the Nike “Just Do It” ad narrated by Colin Kaepernick is “a beautiful spot.”
The two-minute ad highlights superstar athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and others, and touches on the controversy of NFL player protests during the national anthem.
Woods has been endorsed by Nike his whole career. He did not know in advance about the ad campaign.
Speaking from the BMW Championship, Woods says Nike is “trying to get out ahead” and “do something special.”
The spot aired during the first ad break in the third quarter of the Eagles-Falcons game on Thursday night. Kaepernick watched the ad’s first television airing on NBC at an event held at Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports