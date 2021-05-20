ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Wooden Legacy is back on for November with a tweaked format for the college basketball event that was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgetown, Saint Joseph’s, San Diego State and Southern California will play Nov. 25 and 26 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The event, which is owned and run by ESPN Events, will announce matchups and ticket information this summer.

Previously, the event named for Hall of Fame coach John Wooden featured eight teams playing in a bracket format over three days during the Thanksgiving weekend. Last year’s event was to have featured Georgetown, Kansas, UCLA and Virginia.

San Diego State and USC finished last season ranked in the AP Top 25. The Aztecs won the Mountain West regular-season title, while the Trojans reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Georgetown won the Big East Tournament and made the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State won the Wooden Legacy in 2013 and USC did so in 2007.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25