OREM, Utah (AP) — Trey Woodbury’s 20 points helped Utah Valley defeat Utah Tech 71-60 on Saturday night.

Woodbury added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Wolverines (11-4, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Le’Tre Darthard scored 18 points and added six rebounds. It was the eighth straight win for the Wolverines.

The Trailblazers (9-6, 1-1) were led by Isaiah Pope, who posted 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jacob Nicolds added 12 points and seven rebounds for Utah Tech. The loss snapped the Trailblazers′ six-game winning streak.

Both teams play on Thursday. Utah Valley visits UT Arlington and Utah Tech visits Cal Baptist.

