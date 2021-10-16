BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Ruben Neves struck in stoppage time to seal a dramatic win for Wolverhampton which recovered from a 2-0 deficit with 10 minutes left to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Hosts Villa enjoyed second-half goals from Danny Ings and John McGinn at Villa Park before Romain Saiss scored in the 80th and Conor Coady equalized five minutes later in the West Midlands derby.

Neves’ deflected free kick snatched the victory in injury time to settle a remarkable match as Wolves earned their fourth win in five games. Wolves moved to eighth in the league, with two points more than Villa in 12th.

After a goalless first half, McGinn rolled Saiss on the right and his pinpoint cross was headed into the corner by the onrushing Ings to give the hosts a 48th-minute lead.

McGinn then struck after 68 minutes to cap an excellent individual display. Ollie Watkins seized on a poor pass from Hwang Hee-chan and his drive was blocked by Coady. The ball rolled for McGinn 20 yards out and his first-time strike struck Neves to arrow into the corner.

Saiss pulled a goal back, finishing from close range from Daniel Podence’s cross to set up a grandstand finish. Max Kilman hit the bar but Villa failed to clear and, eventually, Leander Dendoncker’s cross was turned in by Coady.

The visitors were still not finished and, when Adama Traore was brought down 25 yards out, Neves’ free kick hit Matt Targett to wrong-foot Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and complete a wild finale.

