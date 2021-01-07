WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers recalled striker Patrick Cutrone from his loan spell at Fiorentina on Thursday as the Premier League club looks for cover for the injured Raul Jimenez.

The 23-year-old Italian was loaned out a year ago and scored four goals following the Serie A restart in June. He has no goals this season in limited minutes coming off the bench.

Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29. The Mexico international “still has a way to go” in his recovery, the club said Wednesday.

Wolves has won one of its seven league games since Jimenez was hurt, and has slipped to 13th place.

Only four Premier League teams have scored fewer goals than Wolves — 18 goals in 17 games — this season.

Jimenez led Wolves with 17 league goals last season and 27 in all competitions.

Wolves hosts Crystal Palace on Friday in an FA Cup match and welcomes Everton in a league game Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports