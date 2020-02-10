PHOENIX (AP) — Catcher Tony Wolters argued for a $2,475,000 salary in arbitration on Monday, and the Colorado Rockies said he should be paid $1.9 million.

The 27-year-old made $960,000 last year, when he hit .262 with one homer and 42 RBIs in 411 plate appearances.

A decision by arbitrators Jeanne Vonhof, Dan Brent, Edna Francis is expected Tuesday.

Teams are 3-0 in decisions this year. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos and Atlanta reliever Shane Greene all lost their cases.

Ten players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com