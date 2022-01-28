WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg signed American winger Kevin Paredes from MLS club D.C. United on Friday.

The German club said the 18-year-old Paredes signed a contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.

“Despite his age he’s already gained some experience at first-team level, and as well as the left wing he can also play in the center,” Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schäfer said. “In addition, he brings pace and dynamism, he’s very agile and nimble on the ball, covers a lot of ground on the pitch and has a really good mentality.”

Paredes came through the D.C. United youth academy before making his professional debut as a 16-year-old for Loudoun United FC, the Washington-based club’s reserve team, in 2019.

The Virginia-born player returned to D.C. United in 2020 and went on to make 41 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and setting up two more.

Paredes also has two goals in five appearances for the United States Under-16 team.

