COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — North Carolina State and South Carolina will play a home-and-home football series in 2030 and 2031.

Both schools announced the games Wednesday.

The team will play at South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030 and will meet again at North Carolina State to open the 2030 season on Saturday, Aug. 30.

The Gamecocks have won the last three times the two have met including a 35-28 victory over the Wolfpack in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2017. The last time North Carolina State beat South Carolina was a 10-0 victory in 1999, which was also the debut of Lou Holtz as Gamecocks coach.

The games add a second Atlantic Coast Conference opponent to South Carolina’s schedule. The Southeastern Conference plays a yearly rivalry game with Clemson of the ACC.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25