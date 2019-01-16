CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. forward Josh Wolff has been hired as assistant coach under new American national team head coach Gregg Berhalter, moving with his former boss at Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew.
Wolff, who turns 42 next month, was a teammate of Berhalter on the U.S. World Cup teams in 2002 and 2006, and with Germany’s 1860 Munich.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday that B.J. Callaghan is the new strategy analyst and assistant coach, Steve Tashjian becomes head performance expert and Darcy Norman is the movement and conditioning coach.
Tashjian also worked for Berhalter in Columbus. Nico Estevez, a Spanish native who also worked with the Crew, will become a U.S. assistant coach when he receives his U.S. work permit.
Callaghan had been an assistant coach with MLS’ Philadelphia Union, and Norman had been performance data analyst and fitness rehab coach of Germany’s men’s national team.
Oregon State men’s head coach Terry Boss is serving as goalkeeper coach during the current training camp.
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports