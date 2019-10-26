SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Joe Newman scored on the first play in overtime and Wofford edged Chattanooga 35-34 after the Mocs failed on a 2-point conversion try to give the Terriers their fifth straight win Saturday.

Newman kept the ball on an option to score in overtime and Luke Carter converted the PAT. When it was the Mocs’ turn, Ailym Ford powered over from the 3 but Nick Tiano’s conversion pass on a broken play was dropped among a crowd in the end zone.

Wofford (5-2, 4-1 Southern Conference) tied the game with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter on D’mauriae VanCleave’s 6-yard run around left end. He was almost tripped up in the backfield before racing to the end zone and diving on the pylon.

Newman, who passed for 134 yards, ran for three touchdowns as part of a Wofford rushing attack that gained 318 yards.

Tiano threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns for Chattanooga (4-4, 3-1) but was intercepted twice.