CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nathan Walker scored two first-quarter touchdowns and Wofford beat The Citadel 31-11 on Saturday.

The win secured a third straight Southern Conference championship and a berth in the FCS playoffs.

The Terriers (8-3, 7-1), ranked No. 17 in the FCS Coaches poll, forced The Citadel (6-6, 4-4) to punt on the game-opening possession, then drove 44 yards in six plays to grab a 7-0 lead on Walker’s run from the 2. Wofford forced another punt — holding The Citadel to 21 yards in its first two possessions — and Walker struck again, rushing eight yards to cap a 72-yard drive.

Walker finished with 10 carries for 94 yards. Jacquez Allen and Blake Morgan also scored rushing TDs for the Terriers.

Trailing 31-3, the Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 4:45 left in the game when Brandon Rainey and Dante Smith teamed for a 31-yard pass play. Rainey tossed a two-point conversion pass to Raleigh Webb.

Wofford reached the second round of the FCS playoffs last season.