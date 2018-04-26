WNBA Photos: USA women’s basketball vs China Originally published April 26, 2018 at 9:37 pm Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Matisse Thybulle opts to return to UW Huskies, not enter NBA draft April 23, 2018 Storm bulks up inside and signs free-agent rookie centers April 18, 2018 Storm waives backup point guard Alexis Peterson April 17, 2018 Stanford star Brittany McPhee begins WNBA career with Seattle Storm April 17, 2018 Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMatisse Thybulle opts to return to UW Huskies, not enter NBA draft
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.