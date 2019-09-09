NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has rescinded a technical foul against Chicago forward Astou Ndour, who was ejected for making contact with an official during the Sky’s loss to Washington on Sunday.

With 3:02 left in the second quarter, Ndour, whose first language isn’t English, reached out to try to talk to referee Kevin Fahy, gesturing with her right arm and stopping him. Video shows Fahy looking shocked at being touched gently in the side, then emphatically giving Ndour a technical and ejection.

According to WNBA rules, any player who makes intentional physical contact with an official is automatically ejected from the game.

Ndour, who was born in Senegal and has played for Spain’s national team, took to Twitter after the game to say she disagreed with the call but respected the decision.

The WNBA also disagreed. It said in a statement Monday: “After a league review, we have determined that the technical foul against Chicago’s Astou Ndour should not have been assessed.”